|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henderson
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|5
|0
|French
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Garrett
|34
|5-10
|5-6
|1-3
|1
|3
|16
|Harmon
|36
|12-15
|4-5
|0-0
|0
|2
|36
|Davis
|23
|3-9
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|3
|7
|Gudavicius
|23
|0-3
|3-4
|2-6
|0
|2
|3
|McEntire
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|3
|Dyson
|15
|3-8
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|1
|8
|Womack
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|14-19
|6-24
|7
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .439, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Harmon 8-10, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-3, McEntire 1-3, Gudavicius 0-1, Henderson 0-1, French 0-3, Dyson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 21 (Harmon 8, Garrett 4, Davis 3, Gudavicius 2, McEntire 2, Dyson, Henderson).
Steals: 7 (McEntire 2, Dyson, French, Garrett, Harmon, Henderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reynolds
|10
|1-3
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|3
|Williams
|10
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Byrd
|19
|2-2
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|7
|Etienne
|26
|5-7
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|1
|13
|Whitley
|21
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|6
|Lyons
|26
|6-9
|9-10
|1-8
|3
|1
|23
|Rollins
|19
|8-11
|3-3
|0-4
|3
|1
|24
|Jaro.Wilkens
|19
|2-3
|4-4
|0-5
|2
|3
|8
|Woods
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|2
|0
|Allen
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ndumanya
|11
|2-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|5
|Harris
|7
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Jari.Wilkens
|7
|2-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|7
|Totals
|200
|32-55
|23-29
|4-32
|28
|22
|102
Percentages: FG .582, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 15-29, .517 (Rollins 5-8, Etienne 3-5, Lyons 2-3, Whitley 2-7, Byrd 1-1, Jari.Wilkens 1-1, Williams 1-1, Woods 0-1, Allen 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Reynolds 2, Jaro.Wilkens).
Turnovers: 14 (Allen 2, Etienne 2, Jari.Wilkens 2, Ndumanya 2, Reynolds 2, Jaro.Wilkens, Rollins, Whitley, Woods).
Steals: 16 (Etienne 2, Harris 2, Jaro.Wilkens 2, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Woods 2, Allen, Byrd, Rollins, Whitley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethune-Cookman
|31
|44
|—
|75
|Southern U.
|50
|52
|—
|102
A_3,932 (7,500).
