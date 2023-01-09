FGFTReb
BETHUNE-COOKMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henderson220-20-01-3250
French231-60-00-1022
Garrett345-105-61-31316
Harmon3612-154-50-00236
Davis233-90-11-6037
Gudavicius230-33-42-6023
McEntire221-30-00-2323
Dyson153-82-31-3118
Womack20-10-00-0000
Totals20025-5714-196-2472075

Percentages: FG .439, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Harmon 8-10, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-3, McEntire 1-3, Gudavicius 0-1, Henderson 0-1, French 0-3, Dyson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 21 (Harmon 8, Garrett 4, Davis 3, Gudavicius 2, McEntire 2, Dyson, Henderson).

Steals: 7 (McEntire 2, Dyson, French, Garrett, Harmon, Henderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTHERN U.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reynolds101-31-22-5113
Williams101-31-20-0024
Byrd192-22-20-1427
Etienne265-70-00-37113
Whitley212-80-00-1226
Lyons266-99-101-83123
Rollins198-113-30-43124
Jaro.Wilkens192-34-40-5238
Woods140-20-00-0520
Allen110-20-00-0010
Ndumanya112-21-21-2025
Harris71-10-20-1112
Jari.Wilkens72-22-20-2037
Totals20032-5523-294-322822102

Percentages: FG .582, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 15-29, .517 (Rollins 5-8, Etienne 3-5, Lyons 2-3, Whitley 2-7, Byrd 1-1, Jari.Wilkens 1-1, Williams 1-1, Woods 0-1, Allen 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Reynolds 2, Jaro.Wilkens).

Turnovers: 14 (Allen 2, Etienne 2, Jari.Wilkens 2, Ndumanya 2, Reynolds 2, Jaro.Wilkens, Rollins, Whitley, Woods).

Steals: 16 (Etienne 2, Harris 2, Jaro.Wilkens 2, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Woods 2, Allen, Byrd, Rollins, Whitley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethune-Cookman314475
Southern U.5052102

A_3,932 (7,500).

