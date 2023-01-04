FGFTReb
SOUTHERN U.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reynolds333-72-42-6028
Williams315-104-52-81317
Byrd271-93-40-2625
Etienne262-70-01-4046
Whitley254-113-41-30211
Lyons213-51-21-4158
Woods132-30-00-1025
Rollins91-22-21-1015
Ndumanya80-10-00-2020
Jari.Wilkens70-21-20-0001
Totals20021-5716-238-3182466

Percentages: FG .368, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Williams 3-5, Etienne 2-4, Rollins 1-1, Woods 1-1, Lyons 1-2, Jari.Wilkens 0-1, Byrd 0-3, Whitley 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Byrd, Jari.Wilkens, Rollins).

Turnovers: 13 (Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Whitley 2, Williams 2, Woods 2, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons, Rollins).

Steals: 6 (Whitley 2, Woods 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rasas292-91-22-5145
Rutty364-44-73-111212
Douglas328-198-94-73125
Gambrell332-121-21-3236
Smith233-101-11-1148
Harding190-00-20-4010
Neal90-01-20-0021
Bell71-30-00-0003
Augustin61-10-00-3002
Myles50-20-20-2020
Miles10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-6016-2711-3681962

Percentages: FG .350, FT .593.

3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Bell 1-1, Douglas 1-6, Smith 1-6, Gambrell 1-9, Rasas 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Rutty 3, Harding, Myles, Rasas).

Turnovers: 13 (Harding 3, Smith 3, Gambrell 2, Augustin, Douglas, Miles, Neal, Rutty).

Steals: 6 (Myles 2, Douglas, Gambrell, Neal, Rutty).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern U.353166
Prairie View263662

A_570 (6,500).

