Lyons244-81-10-30310
Sears253-62-22-6038
Williams293-71-21-4118
Byrd210-64-40-3234
Saddler337-126-86-95320
Whitley222-105-50-21211
Rollins161-50-01-2003
Brooks92-21-20-0115
Holliday90-20-00-3000
Ewing70-00-00-0000
Johnson50-00-00-0010
Totals20022-5820-2410-32101769

Percentages: FG .379, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Whitley 2-9, Lyons 1-3, Williams 1-3, Rollins 1-4, Holliday 0-1, Saddler 0-1, Byrd 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Lyons 2, Sears 2, Rollins, Saddler).

Turnovers: 9 (Saddler 3, Byrd 2, Lyons 2, Brooks, Whitley).

Steals: 8 (Saddler 3, Whitley 2, Brooks, Byrd, Lyons).

Technical Fouls: None.

Robertson313-50-02-7036
Garrett307-162-32-51516
Joseph386-190-01-41312
McEntire391-44-51-8026
Davis294-85-61-42414
Long211-33-40-4025
Blackwood120-20-00-1000
Totals20022-5714-187-3341959

Percentages: FG .386, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Davis 1-3, Long 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Joseph 0-2, McEntire 0-2, Garrett 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (McEntire 3, Robertson 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Davis 5, Joseph 3, Long 3, Garrett, McEntire).

Steals: 3 (Joseph 2, Garrett).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern U.363369
Bethune-Cookman382159

A_318 (3,000).

