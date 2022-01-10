|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lyons
|24
|4-8
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|10
|Sears
|25
|3-6
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|8
|Williams
|29
|3-7
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|8
|Byrd
|21
|0-6
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|4
|Saddler
|33
|7-12
|6-8
|6-9
|5
|3
|20
|Whitley
|22
|2-10
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|2
|11
|Rollins
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Brooks
|9
|2-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Holliday
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Ewing
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|20-24
|10-32
|10
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .379, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Whitley 2-9, Lyons 1-3, Williams 1-3, Rollins 1-4, Holliday 0-1, Saddler 0-1, Byrd 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Lyons 2, Sears 2, Rollins, Saddler).
Turnovers: 9 (Saddler 3, Byrd 2, Lyons 2, Brooks, Whitley).
Steals: 8 (Saddler 3, Whitley 2, Brooks, Byrd, Lyons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robertson
|31
|3-5
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|3
|6
|Garrett
|30
|7-16
|2-3
|2-5
|1
|5
|16
|Joseph
|38
|6-19
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|12
|McEntire
|39
|1-4
|4-5
|1-8
|0
|2
|6
|Davis
|29
|4-8
|5-6
|1-4
|2
|4
|14
|Long
|21
|1-3
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|5
|Blackwood
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|14-18
|7-33
|4
|19
|59
Percentages: FG .386, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Davis 1-3, Long 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Joseph 0-2, McEntire 0-2, Garrett 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (McEntire 3, Robertson 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Davis 5, Joseph 3, Long 3, Garrett, McEntire).
Steals: 3 (Joseph 2, Garrett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Southern U.
|36
|33
|—
|69
|Bethune-Cookman
|38
|21
|—
|59
A_318 (3,000).