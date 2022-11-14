FGFTReb
BETHESDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Estes316-102-43-100114
Hernandez243-90-00-1218
Ross349-211-11-35322
Clark302-80-00-2046
Fleming313-100-01-6016
Plumley211-41-20-4033
Brown172-50-01-2036
Redwood121-30-01-1102
Totals20027-704-77-2981667

Percentages: FG .386, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Ross 3-10, Brown 2-4, Clark 2-6, Hernandez 2-6, Estes 0-1, Plumley 0-1, Fleming 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Estes 3).

Turnovers: 23 (Ross 8, Fleming 5, Hernandez 3, Brown 2, Estes 2, Plumley 2, Clark).

Steals: 7 (Ross 3, Hernandez 2, Clark, Estes).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
S. UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fausett185-62-21-52013
Spurgin148-100-03-51316
Allen213-61-12-6807
Butler224-92-20-22211
Healy224-110-01-63111
Barnes197-80-11-24016
Lemetti193-30-00-1239
M.Williams197-111-13-84115
Fallah186-82-43-91414
Young184-121-10-1109
Valentine70-12-20-0112
Marshall31-20-00-1003
Totals20052-8711-1414-462915126

Percentages: FG .598, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Lemetti 3-3, Healy 3-8, Barnes 2-2, Fausett 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Butler 1-3, Allen 0-1, Fallah 0-1, M.Williams 0-1, Valentine 0-1, Young 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Butler, Fausett, M.Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (Fausett 2, Valentine 2, Barnes, Butler, Fallah, Healy, Spurgin, Young).

Steals: 17 (Allen 5, Fausett 3, Young 3, Barnes, Fallah, Healy, Lemetti, Spurgin, Valentine).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethesda333467
S. Utah6858126

A_1,173 (5,300).

