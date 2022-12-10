FGFTReb
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lee244-51-22-3129
Harris301-141-11-5534
M.Jones374-95-84-61214
San Antonio321-20-01-4542
Wrightsell357-152-40-50520
Eaton173-62-20-1039
Square110-00-00-5050
Bastian80-20-01-1030
Panov61-30-01-1002
Totals20021-5611-1710-31122760

Percentages: FG .375, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Wrightsell 4-8, Eaton 1-2, M.Jones 1-2, Harris 1-6, Panov 0-1, San Antonio 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Square 2, Bastian, San Antonio).

Turnovers: 12 (Eaton 2, M.Jones 2, Square 2, Bastian, Harris, Lee, Panov, San Antonio, Wrightsell).

Steals: 3 (M.Jones 2, Eaton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
S. UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fausett332-64-61-7318
Spurgin302-55-63-7239
Allen214-61-31-4149
Butler385-125-73-103215
T.Jones403-107-111-41115
Lemetti151-12-20-1114
Healy91-40-00-0013
Fallah71-20-00-1032
Dut51-20-00-0022
Barnes20-10-00-0020
Totals20020-4924-359-34112067

Percentages: FG .408, FT .686.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (T.Jones 2-6, Healy 1-4, Allen 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-1, Fallah 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Fausett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Spurgin 3, Butler).

Turnovers: 13 (Spurgin 4, Allen 2, Butler 2, Dut 2, Fallah, Healy, T.Jones).

Steals: 4 (Allen, Dut, Fausett, T.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal St.-Fullerton273360
S. Utah283967

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

