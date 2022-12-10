|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lee
|24
|4-5
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|9
|Harris
|30
|1-14
|1-1
|1-5
|5
|3
|4
|M.Jones
|37
|4-9
|5-8
|4-6
|1
|2
|14
|San Antonio
|32
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|4
|2
|Wrightsell
|35
|7-15
|2-4
|0-5
|0
|5
|20
|Eaton
|17
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|9
|Square
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|5
|0
|Bastian
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Panov
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|11-17
|10-31
|12
|27
|60
Percentages: FG .375, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Wrightsell 4-8, Eaton 1-2, M.Jones 1-2, Harris 1-6, Panov 0-1, San Antonio 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Square 2, Bastian, San Antonio).
Turnovers: 12 (Eaton 2, M.Jones 2, Square 2, Bastian, Harris, Lee, Panov, San Antonio, Wrightsell).
Steals: 3 (M.Jones 2, Eaton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fausett
|33
|2-6
|4-6
|1-7
|3
|1
|8
|Spurgin
|30
|2-5
|5-6
|3-7
|2
|3
|9
|Allen
|21
|4-6
|1-3
|1-4
|1
|4
|9
|Butler
|38
|5-12
|5-7
|3-10
|3
|2
|15
|T.Jones
|40
|3-10
|7-11
|1-4
|1
|1
|15
|Lemetti
|15
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Healy
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Fallah
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Dut
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Barnes
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-49
|24-35
|9-34
|11
|20
|67
Percentages: FG .408, FT .686.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (T.Jones 2-6, Healy 1-4, Allen 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-1, Fallah 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Fausett 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Spurgin 3, Butler).
Turnovers: 13 (Spurgin 4, Allen 2, Butler 2, Dut 2, Fallah, Healy, T.Jones).
Steals: 4 (Allen, Dut, Fausett, T.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|27
|33
|—
|60
|S. Utah
|28
|39
|—
|67
.
