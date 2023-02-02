FGFTReb
S. UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fausett344-81-23-70310
Spurgin245-91-62-51311
Allen407-141-10-34315
Butler374-142-32-84110
Jones344-63-32-83112
Fallah142-21-10-5015
Healy102-40-00-0006
Barnes71-10-00-0003
Totals20029-589-169-36121272

Percentages: FG .500, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Healy 2-4, Barnes 1-1, Jones 1-2, Fausett 1-3, Allen 0-2, Butler 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen, Fausett).

Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, Butler 2, Fallah 2, Fausett 2, Spurgin 2, Allen, Healy).

Steals: 3 (Butler 2, Healy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goodrick215-60-20-41411
Tr.Armstrong250-50-10-3000
Ta.Armstrong3510-123-42-74325
Nottage272-70-00-4235
Battin355-141-22-43213
Tchoukuiengo224-80-01-3028
Quintana150-60-00-0200
Ighoefe103-70-03-5036
Stone50-10-00-0000
Washington51-40-01-2003
Totals20030-704-99-32121771

Percentages: FG .429, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Ta.Armstrong 2-3, Battin 2-7, Goodrick 1-1, Washington 1-4, Nottage 1-6, Quintana 0-3, Tr.Armstrong 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Battin, Ighoefe).

Turnovers: 8 (Ta.Armstrong 3, Tchoukuiengo 2, Goodrick, Nottage, Tr.Armstrong).

Steals: 5 (Ta.Armstrong 2, Nottage, Quintana, Tchoukuiengo).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Utah423072
Cal Baptist383371

A_2,705 (6,000).

