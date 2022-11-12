FGFTReb
SAINT KATHERINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durham292-100-20-5234
Lloyd-Watson275-160-02-40113
Parker210-50-00-0110
Gallardo242-43-41-5237
Baptiste113-51-20-20110
Petrusev242-60-01-3014
Romero233-51-20-2038
Amador150-00-00-0110
Harper121-30-01-4032
Vertiz90-20-00-1000
Odinigwe50-00-00-1030
Totals20018-565-105-2762048

Percentages: FG .321, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Baptiste 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 3-8, Romero 1-1, Harper 0-1, Vertiz 0-1, Petrusev 0-2, Durham 0-3, Parker 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gallardo).

Turnovers: 21 (Baptiste 5, Parker 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Gallardo 2, Harper 2, Durham, Petrusev, Romero).

Steals: 5 (Baptiste 2, Harper 2, Parker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
S. UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fausett161-45-63-4208
Spurgin233-73-54-9119
Allen171-31-20-2213
Butler223-70-00-3217
Jones224-111-41-51112
Barnes222-31-21-1227
Healy206-100-00-41215
Williams165-71-21-51112
Fallah143-31-30-4257
Lemetti142-40-00-2316
Young82-20-00-1105
Marshall30-10-00-2000
Valentine30-10-00-0200
Totals20032-6313-2410-42201591

Percentages: FG .508, FT .542.

3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Healy 3-7, Jones 3-10, Barnes 2-3, Lemetti 2-4, Young 1-1, Williams 1-2, Butler 1-3, Fausett 1-4, Allen 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Valentine 0-1, Spurgin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen, Spurgin).

Turnovers: 11 (Jones 2, Spurgin 2, Butler, Fallah, Fausett, Healy, Lemetti, Williams, Young).

Steals: 14 (Barnes 4, Fausett 3, Butler 2, Allen, Jones, Lemetti, Spurgin, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Katherine232548
S. Utah523991

A_1,534 (5,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

