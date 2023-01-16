All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Roanoke2819810409668
Peoria27187203810977
Huntsville29189113810690
Birmingham291810103711491
Evansville301612203498102
Knoxville291511123310294
Fayetteville29151220328887
Quad City28131311287582
Pensacola2914150028101100
Macon24418201061105
Vermilion County2642110952106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Peoria 6, Knoxville 2

Monday's Games

Huntsville 6, Birmingham 3

Pensacola 7, Macon 1

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

