All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Fayetteville22000461
Huntsville220004117
Knoxville22000463
Evansville321004911
Pensacola21010366
Quad City311013119
Peoria11000260
Birmingham301202813
Vermilion County00000000
Roanoke20200016
Macon20200019

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 0

Knoxville 3, Birmingham 2

Quad City 6, Evansville 1

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Peoria 6, Macon 0

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you