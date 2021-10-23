All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|1
|Huntsville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Knoxville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Evansville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|11
|Pensacola
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|6
|Quad City
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|11
|9
|Peoria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Birmingham
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|13
|Vermilion County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roanoke
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Macon
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 0
Knoxville 3, Birmingham 2
Quad City 6, Evansville 1
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3
Peoria 6, Macon 0
Saturday's Games
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled