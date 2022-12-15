All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|16
|12
|3
|1
|0
|25
|64
|40
|Evansville
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|62
|61
|Roanoke
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|22
|51
|36
|Knoxville
|17
|10
|5
|0
|2
|22
|55
|47
|Birmingham
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|67
|50
|Quad City
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|47
|42
|Huntsville
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|49
|51
|Pensacola
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|64
|65
|Fayetteville
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|50
|59
|Vermilion County
|17
|3
|13
|1
|0
|7
|37
|70
|Macon
|15
|2
|11
|2
|0
|6
|36
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.
Friday's Games
Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
