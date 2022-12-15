All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria1612310256440
Evansville2011720246261
Roanoke1610510225136
Knoxville1710502225547
Birmingham1610510216750
Quad City179710194742
Huntsville169700184951
Pensacola189900186465
Fayetteville188820185059
Vermilion County173131073770
Macon152112063661

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

