All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria4833122169181118
Birmingham4831141265188144
Huntsville4629151160161131
Knoxville4828171259178155
Roanoke4626173056145124
Evansville4325162052144134
Pensacola4723202250160158
Fayetteville4718218044127152
Quad City4821251144119144
Macon439322020113189
Vermilion County30424201059126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 3, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1

Quad City 1, Peoria 0

Macon at Birmingham, ppd

Sunday's Games

Pensacola 5, Knoxville 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you