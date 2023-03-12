All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|48
|33
|12
|2
|1
|69
|181
|118
|Birmingham
|48
|31
|14
|1
|2
|65
|188
|144
|Huntsville
|46
|29
|15
|1
|1
|60
|161
|131
|Knoxville
|48
|28
|17
|1
|2
|59
|178
|155
|Roanoke
|46
|26
|17
|3
|0
|56
|145
|124
|Evansville
|43
|25
|16
|2
|0
|52
|144
|134
|Pensacola
|47
|23
|20
|2
|2
|50
|160
|158
|Fayetteville
|47
|18
|21
|8
|0
|44
|127
|152
|Quad City
|48
|21
|25
|1
|1
|44
|119
|144
|Macon
|43
|9
|32
|2
|0
|20
|113
|189
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1
Huntsville 3, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1
Quad City 1, Peoria 0
Macon at Birmingham, ppd
Sunday's Games
Pensacola 5, Knoxville 2
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
