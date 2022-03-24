All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville503991180176105
Knoxville503792278194118
Peoria493393473182106
Fayetteville4934131170171123
Quad City5129144466174142
Pensacola4726155158165141
Evansville4926221053142132
Roanoke5020233447155160
Birmingham4915285136123172
Macon488352321102224
Vermilion County50441501372233

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

