GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria4933132169181119
Birmingham5133151269194146
Huntsville4729161160162134
Knoxville4928181259183162
Roanoke4727173058148125
Evansville4627172056149139
Pensacola5123232351166172
Fayetteville5121228050138159
Quad City4922251146120144
Macon4410322022120194
Vermilion County30424201059126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1

Macon 7, Knoxville 5

Birmingham 3, Huntsville 1

Evansville 4, Pensacola 2

Quad City 1, Peoria 0

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

