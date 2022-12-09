All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Evansville1911620246057
Peoria1511310235937
Birmingham1510410216445
Roanoke159510204633
Knoxville169502205246
Quad City169610194639
Huntsville159600184646
Fayetteville188820185059
Pensacola178900166265
Macon142102063659
Vermilion County162131053368

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Knoxville 6, Quad City 5

Peoria 10, Huntsville 3

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

