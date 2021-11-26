All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville1413100265628
Knoxville1411201235325
Quad City1410211225230
Fayetteville1410400204834
Evansville149500183732
Pensacola126420143937
Peoria105302122317
Roanoke114412113131
Birmingham15294083665
Vermilion County11191031751
Macon130120111961

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 1

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 2, Birmingham 0

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Peoria 2, Quad City 0

Saturday's Games

Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you