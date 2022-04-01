All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Knoxville5339102282206128
Huntsville5339121180181118
Peoria513593477190110
Fayetteville5337141176184131
Quad City5330145469179145
Pensacola5228185162177154
Evansville5227241055149140
Roanoke5323233453165165
Birmingham5317305140138184
Macon529382323112238
Vermilion County53543501575243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1

Pensacola 5, Macon 2

Friday's Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 6, Macon 1

Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 2

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 0

Evansville 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

