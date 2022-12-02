All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Evansville169520205351
Peoria139310194133
Birmingham139400185437
Roanoke148510184331
Quad City149500184130
Knoxville148402184638
Huntsville138500164036
Pensacola157800145455
Fayetteville156810134254
Macon13292063456
Vermilion County142111052956

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Friday's Games

Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 2

Birmingham 8, Macon 5

Quad City 4, Evansville 0

Huntsville 7, Pensacola 4

Peoria 4, Vermilion County 3

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

