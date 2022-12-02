All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|53
|51
|Peoria
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|41
|33
|Birmingham
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|54
|37
|Roanoke
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|18
|43
|31
|Quad City
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|41
|30
|Knoxville
|14
|8
|4
|0
|2
|18
|46
|38
|Huntsville
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|40
|36
|Pensacola
|15
|7
|8
|0
|0
|14
|54
|55
|Fayetteville
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|42
|54
|Macon
|13
|2
|9
|2
|0
|6
|34
|56
|Vermilion County
|14
|2
|11
|1
|0
|5
|29
|56
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Friday's Games
Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 2
Birmingham 8, Macon 5
Quad City 4, Evansville 0
Huntsville 7, Pensacola 4
Peoria 4, Vermilion County 3
Saturday's Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
