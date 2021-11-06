All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville66000122712
Evansville76100122515
Quad City75101112515
Knoxville541008129
Fayetteville541008148
Pensacola6321071916
Birmingham7133052032
Peoria422004117
Roanoke402112916
Macon605011824
Vermilion County505000521

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 5, Vermilion County 0

Huntsville 6, Macon 1

Pensacola 5, Birmingham 1

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

