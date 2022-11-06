All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Quad City75200102516
Evansville8431092630
Huntsville6420082013
Birmingham5320061612
Peoria6330061416
Knoxville321004117
Fayetteville4220041111
Roanoke4220041313
Pensacola6240042023
Vermilion County5131031221
Macon413002915

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 0

Sunday's Games

Evansville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

