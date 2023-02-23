All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria402892159157102
Knoxville4225141253159137
Huntsville4025131152146119
Birmingham4124141251160132
Roanoke3923142049124102
Evansville3923142048133124
Pensacola3921171043136131
Fayetteville4016195037113130
Quad City381620113497114
Macon36628201492162
Vermilion County30523201262126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 1

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

