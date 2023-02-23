All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|40
|28
|9
|2
|1
|59
|157
|102
|Knoxville
|42
|25
|14
|1
|2
|53
|159
|137
|Huntsville
|40
|25
|13
|1
|1
|52
|146
|119
|Birmingham
|41
|24
|14
|1
|2
|51
|160
|132
|Roanoke
|39
|23
|14
|2
|0
|49
|124
|102
|Evansville
|39
|23
|14
|2
|0
|48
|133
|124
|Pensacola
|39
|21
|17
|1
|0
|43
|136
|131
|Fayetteville
|40
|16
|19
|5
|0
|37
|113
|130
|Quad City
|38
|16
|20
|1
|1
|34
|97
|114
|Macon
|36
|6
|28
|2
|0
|14
|92
|162
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Knoxville 4, Roanoke 1
Quad City 4, Peoria 3
Friday's Games
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.