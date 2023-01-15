All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Roanoke2819810409668
Peoria27187203810977
Birmingham28189103711185
Huntsville28179113610087
Evansville301612203498102
Knoxville291511123310294
Fayetteville29151220328887
Quad City28131311287582
Pensacola28131500269499
Macon2341720106098
Vermilion County2642110952106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 8, Evansville 2

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 0

Peoria 5, Knoxville 2

Sunday's Games

Peoria 6, Knoxville 2

Monday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

