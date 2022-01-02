All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville2319310418750
Knoxville2318302389049
Quad City2416323378656
Fayetteville2315710317255
Peoria2012413286848
Roanoke2111523286350
Pensacola2412831287267
Evansville23121100246062
Birmingham2431740104994
Vermilion County203152083590
Macon233190173798

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 0

Evansville 7, Peoria 3

Sunday's Games

Peoria 6, Evansville 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

