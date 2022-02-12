All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville37287116012781
Knoxville38278125714293
Peoria35245245412777
Fayetteville362510105112188
Quad City372184450125100
Roanoke351713234011194
Pensacola3417124139118107
Evansville371917103910395
Birmingham361022402486130
Macon35626121573159
Vermilion County3432830951160

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 7, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Quad City 6, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 4

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

