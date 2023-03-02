All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria4229102161161108
Birmingham4326141255167136
Knoxville4426151255166144
Huntsville4226141154148121
Roanoke4024142051128105
Evansville4124152050139128
Pensacola4221191144144145
Fayetteville4317197041118136
Quad City381620113497114
Macon37728201699166
Vermilion County30523201262126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

