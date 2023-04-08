All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria5639142181215134
Birmingham5636162276214160
Roanoke5431193167178152
Huntsville5331192165184157
Knoxville5431201265206185
Evansville5129202060159153
Fayetteville5626228060155166
Pensacola5726253358183190
Quad City5723321148136183
Macon5212363128152235
Vermilion County30424201059126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 5

Evansville 2, Birmingham 1

Quad City 5, Huntsville 4

Peoria 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 4, Pensacola 1

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

