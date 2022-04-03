All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Knoxville5440102284213132
Peoria533793481209117
Huntsville5439131180183122
Fayetteville5438141178188133
Quad City5430155469183154
Pensacola5329185164181156
Evansville5327251055151144
Roanoke5423243453169172
Birmingham5418305142142187
Macon539383324115242
Vermilion County54544501578253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 6, Macon 1

Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 2

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 0

Evansville 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday's Games

Birmingham 4, Macon 3

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 2

Peoria 10, Vermilion County 3

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you