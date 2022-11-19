All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Quad City107300143223
Evansville126420144241
Knoxville106301133528
Birmingham96300123526
Peoria96300122824
Roanoke105500112824
Fayetteville115510113238
Huntsville95400102625
Pensacola105500103532
Vermilion County9261051935
Macon9171031935

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Vermilion County 4, Fayetteville 3

Pensacola 3, Macon 2

Peoria 4, Knoxville 3

Birmingham 6, Evansville 5

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Vermilion County 1

Knoxville 5, Macon 3

Birmingham 4, Evansville 2

Peoria 7, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 2, Roanoke 0

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you