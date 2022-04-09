All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Knoxville5541102286218135
Huntsville5540131182190122
Fayetteville5640141182197140
Peoria5537113481212125
Quad City5632155473191157
Pensacola5531185168187158
Evansville5427261055154149
Roanoke5623244555176181
Birmingham5518315142142194
Macon559403324117248
Vermilion County54544501578253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 4

Pensacola 3, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Evansville 3

Quad City 5, Peoria 1

Huntsville 7, Birmingham 0

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 3, Macon 0

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

