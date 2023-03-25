All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria5034132171187120
Birmingham5234151271198149
Knoxville5029181261191168
Huntsville4829171160165138
Roanoke4827173159149127
Evansville4727182056150142
Pensacola5224232353169173
Fayetteville5222228052140160
Quad City5022261146121150
Macon4510332022126202
Vermilion County30424201059126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1

Macon 7, Knoxville 5

Birmingham 3, Huntsville 1

Evansville 4, Pensacola 2

Quad City 1, Peoria 0

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 8, Macon 6

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 6, Quad City 1

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

