All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria5538142179211133
Birmingham5636162276214160
Roanoke5330193165175150
Knoxville5331191265204182
Huntsville5230192163181156
Evansville5129202060159153
Fayetteville5525228058152164
Pensacola5626243358182186
Quad City5623311148135180
Macon5112353128150232
Vermilion County30424201059126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Roanoke 6, Macon 5

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 5

Evansville 2, Birmingham 1

Quad City 5, Huntsville 4

Peoria 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday's Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

