GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria29207204211878
Roanoke29208104210170
Huntsville30199114011093
Birmingham301811103711696
Evansville3117122036103106
Knoxville301611123510796
Fayetteville31151420329396
Pensacola3015150030106102
Quad City30131511287691
Macon25419201063110
Vermilion County27421201056111

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Peoria 4, Quad City 1

Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 2

Friday's Games

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 2

Evansville 5, Vermilion County 4

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3

Pensacola 5, Macon 2

Peoria 5, Quad City 0

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

