All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria4229102161161108
Birmingham4326141255167136
Huntsville4226141154148121
Knoxville4325151253162141
Roanoke4024142051128105
Evansville4124152050139128
Pensacola4121181144140138
Fayetteville4217196040115132
Quad City381620113497114
Macon36628201492162
Vermilion County30523201262126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 3

Fayetteville 1, Huntsville 0

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 1

Peoria 2, Evansville 1

Knoxville at Macon, ppd

Saturday's Games

Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Evansville 5, Peoria 2

Knoxville at Macon, ppd

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you