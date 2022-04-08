All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Knoxville5541102286218135
Huntsville5540131182190122
Peoria5537113481212125
Fayetteville5438141178188133
Quad City5632155473191157
Pensacola5430185166184158
Evansville5427261055154149
Roanoke5423243453169172
Birmingham5518315142142194
Macon549393324117245
Vermilion County54544501578253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Pensacola 3, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Evansville 3

Quad City 5, Peoria 1

Huntsville 7, Birmingham 0

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

