All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Quad City6420082315
Huntsville6420082013
Evansville7331072227
Birmingham5320061612
Peoria5320061314
Knoxville321004117
Fayetteville4220041111
Roanoke4220041313
Pensacola5230041719
Vermilion County5131031221
Macon413002915

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 2, Huntsville 1

Evansville 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 1, Quad City 0

Saturday's Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 0

Sunday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 6:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you