GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria33247205013486
Huntsville3623111148132109
Roanoke342111204511487
Knoxville3621121245136118
Evansville3721142044126122
Birmingham3521131043134109
Pensacola3519160038123117
Fayetteville3715184034107119
Quad City331417113087101
Macon31524201282141
Vermilion County29423201059125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pensacola 5, Roanoke 2

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 3

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 4, Macon 3

Saturday's Games

Roanoke 6, Pensacola 2

Knoxville 7, Macon 3

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

