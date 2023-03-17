All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria4833122169181118
Birmingham4931151265188145
Huntsville4629151160161131
Knoxville4828171259178155
Roanoke4626173056145124
Evansville4426162054145134
Pensacola4923212351164166
Fayetteville4920218048135156
Quad City4821251144119144
Macon439322020113189
Vermilion County30424201059126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 2

Knoxville at Evansville, ppd

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2

Evansville 1, Birmingham 0

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

