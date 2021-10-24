All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville3300061510
Evansville4310061314
Quad City4210151411
Peoria22000492
Fayetteville22000461
Knoxville22000463
Pensacola311103910
Birmingham4013031117
Vermilion County10100023
Roanoke20200016
Macon303000312

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Evansville 4, Birmingham 3

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 2

Peoria 3, Macon 2

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

