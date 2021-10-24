All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Evansville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|13
|14
|Quad City
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Peoria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Fayetteville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|1
|Knoxville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Pensacola
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|Birmingham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|11
|17
|Vermilion County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Roanoke
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Macon
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Evansville 4, Birmingham 3
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3
Quad City 3, Vermilion County 2
Peoria 3, Macon 2
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled