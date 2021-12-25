All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville2018110398141
Quad City2215223357952
Knoxville1914302307642
Fayetteville2114610296651
Roanoke189522235445
Pensacola2010730236357
Peoria169313224937
Evansville2011900225049
Birmingham2231540104688
Macon213170173590
Vermilion County172132063077

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

