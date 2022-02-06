All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|36
|27
|7
|1
|1
|58
|124
|79
|Knoxville
|36
|26
|7
|1
|2
|55
|136
|89
|Peoria
|32
|23
|5
|1
|3
|50
|120
|69
|Fayetteville
|34
|23
|10
|1
|0
|47
|109
|82
|Quad City
|35
|19
|8
|4
|4
|46
|116
|96
|Roanoke
|33
|17
|11
|2
|3
|40
|105
|82
|Pensacola
|33
|17
|11
|4
|1
|39
|117
|103
|Evansville
|34
|17
|17
|0
|0
|34
|90
|90
|Birmingham
|35
|9
|22
|4
|0
|22
|84
|129
|Macon
|35
|6
|26
|1
|2
|15
|73
|159
|Vermilion County
|31
|3
|25
|3
|0
|9
|46
|142
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Roanoke 5, Knoxville 1
Evansville 7, Vermilion County 0
Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1
Pensacola 5, Macon 4
Peoria 2, Quad City 1
Sunday's Games
Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled