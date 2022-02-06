All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville36277115812479
Knoxville36267125513689
Peoria32235135012069
Fayetteville342310104710982
Quad City35198444611696
Roanoke331711234010582
Pensacola3317114139117103
Evansville34171700349090
Birmingham35922402284129
Macon35626121573159
Vermilion County3132530946142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 1

Evansville 7, Vermilion County 0

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 5, Macon 4

Peoria 2, Quad City 1

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

