All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Knoxville523992282204125
Huntsville5239111180179112
Peoria513593477190110
Fayetteville5135141172175128
Quad City5229145467176145
Pensacola4927165160170145
Evansville5026231053144137
Roanoke5222233451162163
Birmingham5115305136130182
Macon509362323109227
Vermilion County52542501575240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Vermilion County 3, Macon 2

Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4

Pensacola 3, Fayetteville 0

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you