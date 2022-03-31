All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Knoxville523992282204125
Huntsville5239111180179112
Peoria513593477190110
Fayetteville5236141174178129
Quad City5229145467176145
Pensacola5027175160171148
Evansville5026231053144137
Roanoke5222233451162163
Birmingham5115305136130182
Macon509362323109227
Vermilion County52542501575240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

