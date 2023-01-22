All Times EST

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria30217204412380
Roanoke30209104210274
Huntsville322010114211598
Birmingham311911103912097
Knoxville3218111239117103
Evansville3318132038108111
Pensacola3116150032110105
Fayetteville321515203295100
Quad City31141511308592
Macon27421201071120
Vermilion County29423201059125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 4, Evansville 2

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 9, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 4, Macon 3

Sunday's Games

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 6, Macon 5

Peoria 5, Vermilion County 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

