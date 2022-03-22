All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|50
|39
|9
|1
|1
|80
|176
|105
|Knoxville
|49
|36
|9
|2
|2
|76
|188
|116
|Peoria
|49
|33
|9
|3
|4
|73
|182
|106
|Fayetteville
|49
|34
|13
|1
|1
|70
|171
|123
|Quad City
|51
|29
|14
|4
|4
|66
|174
|142
|Pensacola
|47
|26
|15
|5
|1
|58
|165
|141
|Evansville
|49
|26
|22
|1
|0
|53
|142
|132
|Roanoke
|50
|20
|23
|3
|4
|47
|155
|160
|Birmingham
|49
|15
|28
|5
|1
|36
|123
|172
|Macon
|47
|8
|34
|2
|3
|21
|100
|218
|Vermilion County
|50
|4
|41
|5
|0
|13
|72
|233
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
