GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville503991180176105
Knoxville493692276188116
Peoria493393473182106
Fayetteville4934131170171123
Quad City5129144466174142
Pensacola4726155158165141
Evansville4926221053142132
Roanoke5020233447155160
Birmingham4915285136123172
Macon478342321100218
Vermilion County50441501372233

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

