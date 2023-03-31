All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Peoria5135132173195122
Birmingham5334152272201153
Roanoke4928173161156130
Knoxville5129191261194175
Huntsville4929181160169143
Evansville4928192058155149
Pensacola5325232355173174
Fayetteville5222228052140160
Quad City5122271146123158
Macon4611332024131206
Vermilion County30424201059126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Evansville 4, Birmingham 3

Friday's Games

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you