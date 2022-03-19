All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|49
|38
|9
|1
|1
|78
|173
|103
|Knoxville
|49
|36
|9
|2
|2
|76
|188
|116
|Peoria
|48
|33
|8
|3
|4
|73
|180
|103
|Fayetteville
|48
|34
|13
|1
|0
|69
|167
|118
|Quad City
|49
|28
|13
|4
|4
|64
|166
|137
|Pensacola
|46
|25
|15
|5
|1
|56
|162
|140
|Evansville
|48
|25
|22
|1
|0
|51
|137
|129
|Roanoke
|49
|19
|23
|3
|4
|45
|149
|158
|Birmingham
|48
|14
|28
|5
|1
|34
|118
|168
|Macon
|46
|8
|33
|2
|3
|21
|98
|212
|Vermilion County
|48
|4
|39
|5
|0
|13
|71
|225
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 3
Roanoke 6, Macon 1
Huntsville 4, Peoria 1
Pensacola 3, Vermilion County 2
Saturday's Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled