GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Huntsville493891178173103
Knoxville493692276188116
Peoria483383473180103
Fayetteville4834131069167118
Quad City4928134464166137
Pensacola4625155156162140
Evansville4825221051137129
Roanoke4919233445149158
Birmingham4814285134118168
Macon46833232198212
Vermilion County48439501371225

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 3

Roanoke 6, Macon 1

Huntsville 4, Peoria 1

Pensacola 3, Vermilion County 2

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

