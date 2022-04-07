All Times EDT

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Knoxville5440102284213132
Peoria5437103481211120
Huntsville5439131180183122
Fayetteville5438141178188133
Quad City5531155471186156
Pensacola5329185164181156
Evansville5327251055151144
Roanoke5423243453169172
Birmingham5418305142142187
Macon539383324115242
Vermilion County54544501578253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you