|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.
Yellow Cards_Ndenbe, Sporting Kansas City, 45th; Acevedo, New York City FC, 64th; Thompson-Ford, Sporting Kansas City, 89th.
Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Gjovalin Bori, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.
Lineups
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Logan Ndenbe, Kortne Thompson-Ford, Robert Voloder; Cameron Duke, Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 73rd), Oriol Rosell, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi (Marinos Tzionis, 82nd), Khiry Shelton (Nikola Vujnovic, 78th).
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Chris Gloster (Maxime Chanot, 85th), Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo (Alfredo Morales, 68th), Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodriguez; Heber (Gabriel Pereira, 68th), Talles Magno, Thiago (Maxi Moralez, 46th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.