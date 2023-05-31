|FC Dallas
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Kinda, 2 (Salloi), 41st minute.
Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 4 (Kinda), 60th; 3, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 9 (Quignon), 90th+1.
Goalies_FC Dallas, James Maurer, Maarten Paes; Sporting Kansas City, Kendall Mcintosh, John Pulskamp.
Yellow Cards_Ndenbe, Sporting Kansas City, 37th; Cerrillo, FC Dallas, 90th+3.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Peter Balciunas, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
A_17,178.
Lineups
FC Dallas_James Maurer; Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Nolan Norris (Geovane Jesus, 55th), Collin Smith (Facundo Quignon, 56th), Nkosi Tafari; Edwin Cerrillo; Jesus Ferreira, Jesus Jimenez (Jose Daniel Mulato, 71st), Jader Obrian (Herbert Endeley, 83rd), Alan Velasco (Bernard Kamungo, 83rd).
Sporting Kansas City_Kendall Mcintosh; Andreu Fontas, Logan Ndenbe (Tim Leibold, 64th), Dany Rosero (Robert Castellanos, 63rd); Jake Davis (Graham Zusi, 46th, Khiry Shelton, 70th), Gadi Kinda (Remi Walter, 63rd), Nemanja Radoja, Erik Thommy; Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi, Marinos Tzionis.
