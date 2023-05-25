NBA

Thursday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON8(215½)Miami

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-148Toronto+126
Chicago White Sox-152at DETROIT+128
at N.Y YANKEES-132Baltimore+112
at SEATTLE-260Oakland+215

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
St. Louis-126at CINCINNATI+108
Miami-176at COLORADO+148
San Diego-188at WASHINGTON+158
Philadelphia-110at ATLANTA-106
San Francisco-132at MILWAUKEE+112
N.Y Mets-118at CHICAGO CUBS+100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DALLAS-115Vegas-104

