NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|8
|(215½)
|Miami
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|Toronto
|+126
|Chicago White Sox
|-152
|at DETROIT
|+128
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-132
|Baltimore
|+112
|at SEATTLE
|-260
|Oakland
|+215
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-126
|at CINCINNATI
|+108
|Miami
|-176
|at COLORADO
|+148
|San Diego
|-188
|at WASHINGTON
|+158
|Philadelphia
|-110
|at ATLANTA
|-106
|San Francisco
|-132
|at MILWAUKEE
|+112
|N.Y Mets
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-115
|Vegas
|-104
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.