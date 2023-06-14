MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
|at TEXAS
|-136
|LA Angels
|+116
|Tampa Bay
|-280
|at OAKLAND
|+230
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-154
|San Francisco
|+130
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|at ARIZONA
|-132
|Philadelphia
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-260
|at DETROIT
|+215
|at MINNESOTA
|-164
|Milwaukee
|+138
|at BOSTON
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|at HOUSTON
|-245
|Washington
|+200
|at SAN DIEGO
|-158
|Cleveland
|+134
|at SEATTLE
|-188
|Miami
|+158
|at LA DODGERS
|-270
|Chicago White Sox
|+220
