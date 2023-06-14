MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-112at BALTIMORE-104
at TEXAS-136LA Angels+116
Tampa Bay-280at OAKLAND+230

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS-154San Francisco+130
at CHICAGO CUBS-146Pittsburgh+124
at ARIZONA-132Philadelphia+112

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Atlanta-260at DETROIT+215
at MINNESOTA-164Milwaukee+138
at BOSTON-240Colorado+198
N.Y YankeesOFFat N.Y METSOFF
Cincinnati-112at KANSAS CITY-104
at HOUSTON-245Washington+200
at SAN DIEGO-158Cleveland+134
at SEATTLE-188Miami+158
at LA DODGERS-270Chicago White Sox+220

